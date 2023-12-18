Planted, the fastest growing alternative protein startup in Europe, will soon enter the UAE market through the plant-based product range of a leading Middle East foodservice distributor.

As a Swiss purpose-driven 100% plant-based meat brand, Planted aims to set a new standard for the plant-based meat industry by radically changing the way meat is perceived, produced and consumed and inspiring a shift towards eating plant proteins instead of animals.

The brand enables meat eaters to make a sustainable, healthy and tasty everyday choices by focusing on the highest quality plant-based meat produced in Switzerland, high protein content and only using natural ingredients.

Exponential growth

Founded in 2019, Planted has experienced exponential growth and is present in seven European countries: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the UK and Benelux, while already being available in over 6,100 restaurants and more than 8,700 retail outlets.

Its latest foray into the Middle East region hopes to spearhead its growth in the UAE and build a solid foundation for future regional expansion into Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan.

Planted was envisioned and developed by entrepreneurs and scientists to build a brand and quality product portfolio that resonates with trending market needs and business scaling. The company combines proprietary structuring and fermentation technologies to produce meat from plant proteins.

By committing to using only natural ingredients and no additives in all its products, Planted is also setting a completely new standard in the plant-based meat category, making it a healthy and sustainable choice for all. Truly better than meat from animals.

Transparent production

Moreover, the brand has employed a fully transparent production process at the firm’s HQ in Kemptthal, Switzerland. Planted is also a certified B Corporation verified by B Lab Switzerland, thereby ensuring the credibility of its high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Planted was also present and well received at COP28 in the UAE. The brand’s planted.chicken and planted.pulled products were integrated into menus from food trucks of plant-based vegan restaurants at COP28’s Blue Zone. The food truck of Wild & The Moon – a homegrown premium plant-based, organic, ethical, casual restaurant chain, incorporated Planted’s products in its menu through the texture-rich Jack’s Bowl and the Vietnamese-inspired Banh Mi stuffed buns.

Similarly, the food truck for Roots & Rolls - Barcelona's pioneer in 100% plant-based sushi, also utilised Planted’s products through its exquisitely crafted Geisha sushi roll.

In early 2024, Planted’s product portfolio will be introduced to a range of sectors within the UAE foodservice market including hotels, restaurants, cafes, QSRs, sub-distributors, wholesalers, entertainment, and many independent operators in the hospitality industry.

Protein value chain

“We are pleased to enter the Middle East market with an exclusive distribution partnership that will guide the introduction of our meats to a new and enthusiastic customer base initially in the UAE. Collaborating with influential brands in the industry such as Wild & The Moon and Roots & Rolls at COP28 was also a rewarding experience in seeing regional customers try our products first-hand.

“We are focused on revolutionising the protein value chain by creating better meat than animals through clean label and only natural ingredients with no additives, generating the best taste and texture confirmed by top European chefs and utilising specialised in-house production” said Pascal Bieri, Co-Founder, Executive Board Member of Planted.

All Planted products will be available for order anytime and anywhere in the UAE by foodservice customers in early 2024 through one of the Middle East’s leading foodservice distributors.

