Jubail Island, a breathtaking master planned property with over 30 km of pristine waterfront in Abu Dhabi, has announced Spinneys will open a new supermarket at its luxury real estate destination after signing its retail partnership deal with the supermarket chain.

The 1,000 sq-m standalone store with a dedicated parking lot is situated at the main gate of Jubail Island, which is located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

The new store will be specifically located in Souk Al Jubail, the Island’s vibrant destination and focal link connecting six villages across the island.

Souk Al Jubail will provide residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services. With a range of parks, swimming pools, sports facilities and play areas, it presents an opportunity for people to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle through sports and wellbeing activities, as well as a number of entertainment attractions and restaurants.

The AED 15 billion ($4.08 billion) Jubail Island project is owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD – Real Estate Developer. It is nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, and covers more than 3,000 hectares.

