Dubai-based supermarket chain Spinneys will expand into Saudi Arabia in partnership with ABdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group.

The first Spinneys brand store will open in the kingdom in the first quarter of 2023, with further expansion to other cities in the coming years.

The company, founded in 1961, and owned by UAE national Ali Albwardy, signed an agreement with the Riyadh-based holding group at Spinneys headquarters in Dubai today (Friday) it said in a statement.

The move follows several years during which Spinneys has been considering expansion into the kingdom and comes amid rapid development and opening of commercial sectors within Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

The company said it would be taking its initiative, Spinneys Farmers’ Club, under which it partners with local farmers with the broader goal of supporting the UAE’s national food security strategy, to Saudi Arabia.

Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group and its subsdiaries, founded in Saudi Arabia in 1975, operates businesses including entertainment centres, hospitality, and retail.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com