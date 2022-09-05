UAE - Locally-owned supermarket Spinneys and leading pharmacy retailer Aster Pharmacy have joined forces to offer the first holistic wellness concept to Spinneys stores across the UAE.

Set to launch in Q4 of 2022, the joint venture is a direct response to the growing consumer demand for more accessible, quality products that improve their health and well-being.

The concept will offer an exclusive range of high-quality vitamins, minerals, health supplements, specialist foods, and natural beauty products. An extension of Spinneys’ ‘Eat Well, Live Well’ philosophy, ethical sourcing will guide all merchandising, bringing to customers naturally-derived products and ingredients that are both good for them and the planet.

Community well being

Sunil Kumar, CEO at Spinneys, UAE, explains: “As a truly local supermarket, the community is our heartland and it is our mission to nourish and inspire customers to live better lives, day by day. Our new holistic wellness offering is a direct response to our customers’ desire to live healthier lives. We are dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs, their shopping behaviours, and what we must do to help them live better.”

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “Aster Pharmacy is driven by the philosophy of ‘Healthiness is Happiness’ which is reflected in its efforts to make its health and wellness offerings easily available at the doorsteps of people in UAE. We are excited about this new chapter with Spinneys, as together we can offer UAE customers a convenient, accessible way to shop for the very best health and wellness products. With decades of experience between us, we’re confident of delivering an exceptional customer experience and look forward to welcoming visitors later this year.”

While the rise of health and wellness was an upward trend before the outbreak of Covid-19, the global pandemic has helped accelerate consumer demand for healthier products. By 2025 the global health and wellness market is expected to reach $7 trillion (Global Wellness Institute). Prior to Covid, the segment was valued at $4.9 trillion.

Kumar added: “This joint venture (JV) reaffirms our commitment to the people of the UAE to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we operate. With growing demand from conscious consumers for supermarkets to provide a broader variety of health and wellness products under one roof, we are on a mission to innovate and expand our retail offering to make healthy living more accessible and convenient.”

The first Spinneys store to introduce the concept will be announced soon with a nationwide rollout to follow across the UAE.

