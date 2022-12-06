Siwar Foods, a new Saudi FMCG company, has signed an exclusive agreement with Dely Waffles, a specialist in the manufacturing of freezer fresh Brussels Waffles, to bring frozen waffles to Saudi Arabia and the region.

The agreement will see Siwar introduce a range of frozen waffles under its own brand into the KSA & GCC market, focusing on retail and food services.

The 'toast and eat' waffle range, which comes in different varieties and flavours makes use of traditional Belgian techniques to produce a superior tasting waffle. Aligned to Siwar's promise of bringing time saving food solutions to the market, the waffles can be heated and enjoyed in just 30 seconds.

Loaye Al-Nahedh, CEO & Founder of Siwar Foods, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with one of Europe's finest Waffle manufacturers. This will not only allow us to bring some of the world's best waffles to the region, but we will benefit from the leading innovation and R&D that Dely are known for, ultimately allowing us to anticipate consumer trends in our market, both in retail and food services."

Davy Van Poucke, CEO & CO founder Dely, added: "It's a privilege to be working with such a new dynamic player in the FMCG space, this will allow us to penetrate one of the largest untapped countries in the region and ultimately grow with Siwar in other regional markets."

