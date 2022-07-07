SHARJAH - As Eid Al Adha holidays approaches, shopping centres and stores across Sharjah have launched big discounts on the finest brands and other goods and products, in addition to offering countless prizes and gifts.

The three-day big discounts campaign comes as part of the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2022", which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and will run from 6-8 July, 2022.

Amazing deals and discounts of up to 80 percent on a wide range of fashion, cosmetics, electronics, and household items by the most famous brands await Sharjah's shoppers, residents, and visitors.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, said, "The Chamber, through the big discounts campaign, is looking forward to providing Sharjah residents and visitors with a pleasant shopping experience, full of joy and lots of choices to choose from at affordable prices. It also aims to support retail partners, by stimulating commercial traffic and increasing sales."

For her part, Hana Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Committee supervising the Sharjah Summer Promotions, added, "A sizable package of prizes and valuable gifts will be given away as part of the big discounts campaign, which will take place in a festive, entertaining and heritage setting that caters to the tastes and needs of Sharjah residents and visitors of different age groups."