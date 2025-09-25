RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 1,791 2024 KIA Sportage vehicles due to defective high-pressure fuel pipes that may cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of fire in the engine compartment.



The ministry urged owners of the affected vehicles to contact Aljabr Holding Company at the toll-free number 8004400100 or National Marketing Company (NMC) at the number 8001010010 to arrange for free repairs.



Vehicle owners can verify if their chassis number is included in the recall campaign by visiting the Defective Products Recall Center website at http://Recalls.sa.

