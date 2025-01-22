RIYADH - The Ministry of Commerce has carried out over 950,000 inspection tours across all regions of the Kingdom to enhance compliance and protect consumers during the year 2024.



The inspections covered all sectors and economic activities to ensure adherence to regulations and verify the absence of commercial violations.

Furthermore, the regulatory teams addressed over one million consumer complaints and took legal action against violators, including publishing 25 public defamation rulings related to fraud and commercial concealment crimes.



As part of the National Anti-Commercial Concealment Program, joint inspection teams conducted more than 286,000 tours to markets, retail outlets, warehouses, and other facilities. These efforts leveraged indicators and evidence to detect concealment crimes and violations of the Anti-Concealment Law.



To magnify consumer protection efforts, the ministry adopted evaluation standards for automobile and electronic appliance agents and distributors to improve sales and after-sales services. It also addressed challenges facing consumers in these sectors and required automobile agents to publish spare parts prices on their websites.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).