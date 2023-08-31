Saudi Arabia - Majid Al Futtaim, owner and operator of Carrefour in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of its first store in Al Kharj.

The store, located in "The Zone" complex, spans over 5000 square meters and offers more than 20,000 products, 40% of which are locally sourced.

The store provides customers with more than 270 parking spaces to facilitate a seamless and convenient shopping experience.



A number of dignitaries and businesspeople attended the official opening ceremony, including Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, owner of the "The Zone" complex, Eng. Abdullah Al-Othman, projects manager, as well as members of Majid Al Futtaim’s senior management team, namely Mr. Abdulla Dhafar, Vice President of Human Capital, Eng. Ahmed Al-Gain, Business Development Director, Mr. Florent Gomez, Vice President of Sourcing and Marketing, and Mr. Pierre Guillien, Country Operations Manager.



Commenting on the opening, Mohamed Al Assaf, Country Manager, Carrefour Saudi Arabia, Majid Al Futtaim - Retail, stated: “The inauguration of the store aligns with Majid Al Futtaim’s expansion plans across the region, showcasing our commitment to increasing our presence in the market and elevating the shopping experience for our diverse customer base. By introducing new Carrefour stores and utilising our cutting-edge technologies, we seek to meet the diverse requirements of our customers.”



He added: “In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and furthering our contributions to the local economy, the new store opening looks to employ 80 individuals, 40% of which are Saudi nationals. At Majid Al Futtaim, we remain committed to identifying key market opportunities that benefit the communities in which we operate.”



Majid Al Futtaim introduced the Carrefour brand to the region in 1995, now operating across 30 countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and serving a daily client base of over 750,000 individuals.

