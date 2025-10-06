Lulu Retail Holdings, the largest pan-GCC full-line retailer, has opened a new hypermarket in City Walk, Taif.

The 108,955 square feet store expands Lulu’s network in Saudi Arabia to 64 outlets, according to a press release.

In line with Lulu’s commitment to expanding in the Kingdom, the new store offers groceries, fresh food, household goods, and lifestyle products under one roof.

It also reinforces the company’s omni-channel presence and leadership across the GCC region.

Last August, Lulu Retail opened a new 22,000-square-foot Lulu express store in Nad Al Hammar, Dubai, marking its 112th outlet in the UAE.

