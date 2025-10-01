Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Company has launched Jabal AlQurain Avenue, a pioneering new area designed as a multidisciplinary incubator for Saudi and regional entrepreneurs and emerging talent in the retail and F&B sectors.

Jabal AlQurain Avenue will provide flexible spaces for emerging and established businesses, offering a dynamic platform for creative Saudi entrepreneurs to nurture and develop innovative brands that will appeal to Diriyah residents and visitors. It will also form a significant part of the much larger Qurain Cultural District that was announced in 2024, the developer said.

In addition to its Saudi-focused retail and F&B offer, the new avenue will also feature a dynamic mix of arts, retail, offices, and residences—inviting people to live, work, explore local brands, and enjoy authentic dining experiences. A place that is designed to become a vibrant hub where culture and modern urban living come together. ​

The fully pedestrianised avenue and surrounding areas will also be home to residential units and offices alongside a range of cultural academies and institutes.

Every building in Jabal AlQurain Avenue will reflect traditional Najdi architecture, honoring Diriyah's history and heritage as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “Jabal AlQurain Avenue marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to make Diriyah a place where Saudi talent, innovation and creativity can thrive and prosper.

“We know there are incredible Saudi men and women across Diriyah, Riyadh and the Kingdom who have outstanding and innovative ideas in sectors like retail and food & beverage, and we are proud to provide a platform to nurture these entrepreneurs and help bring their concepts to life.”

The 56 retail units in Jabal AlQurain Avenue will cover a gross leasable area of 7,301 sq m and the 15 F&B units will total a gross leasable area of 2,248 sq m adding to Diriyah's already extensive retail offering of more than 566,000 sq m across its 14 sq km masterplan.

The $1.55 billion (SAR5.8 billion) joint venture contract for the development of Qurain Cultural District awarded to Nesma & Partners Contracting Co and MAN Enterprise Al-Saudia was announced at the Diriyah Company’s annual Bashayer event in November 2024. ​

In addition to Jabal AlQurain Avenue, the district will also have three world-class hotels and branded residences including the 195-room Ritz-Carlton Diriyah with 165 residences and the Address Diriyah that will have 204-rooms and 60 serviced apartments, and the Four Seasons Diriyah with 150-rooms.

Diriyah, The City of Earth, will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR70 billion) directly to the kingdom’s GDP, create 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people. It will also include modern office space for tens of thousands of professionals in technology, media, the arts and education, museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, and nearly 40 world-class resorts and hotels across two of its main masterplans, as well as restaurants, the Royal Golf Club Wadi Safar , the Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, Wadi Safar.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).