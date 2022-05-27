Egypt - Fast growing B2B platform Cartona is partnering with Unilever to expand its offerings to the marketplace’s thousands-strong user base of retailers, suppliers and distributors.

Cartona’s agreement with Unilever will expand the platform’s variety of goods and products. This stems from Cartona’s ambitious goal of digitizing Egypt’s largely offline traditional trade and eradicating inefficiencies across the value chain.

In partnering with Cartona, Unilever benefits from the platform’s strong, digitally connected network of over 60,000 retailers nationwide across various governorates and product areas. Additionally, Cartona’s retailer user base will gain access to Unilever products easily through the user-friendly app.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uniliever, a multinational consumer goods company with a strong presence in Egypt. This cooperation allows both parties to offer unique solutions, revolutionizing Egypt’s traditional trade and broadening our prospective user base across various governorates,” said CEO Mahmoud Talaat. “The partnership also aims to support Unilever’s expansion plans in the Egyptian market, ahead of a promising stage in the short and long term alike.”

Unilever’s E-commerce Channel Manager in North Africa, Khaled Radwan, said, “in the past three years, the Egyptian market has witnessed a spike in B2B-related investment inflows. This year, Unilever is targeting B2B and e-commerce investments; our partnership with Cartona allows us to reach this goal in an effective manner aligning with local market needs.”

This is one of Cartona’s many partnerships with major market players; the platform provides over 12,000 consumer goods products through a diverse network of distributors and suppliers. Thousands of users are on the platform every day, utilizing the digital marketplace for its unique differentiators of operating through accessible fintech and digital solutions, empowering users across supply chains.

