Qiddiya Investment Company, a Saudi group backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, has announced the launch of the Gaming & Esports District within its giga Saudi development.

The first multi-use gaming and esports district in the world will cover more than 500,000 sq m area, including 100,000 sq m dedicated to retail, dining and entertainment. Once completed, it will become the place for gamers from all walks of life to live, work and play, with gaming-themed apartments and hotels, said a statement from QIC.

A one-of-a-kind destination located on the outskirts of Riyadh, Qiddiya features 60,000 buildings in an overall area of 360 sq km. On completion, it will be home to over 600,000 residents.

The new Gaming & Esports District is expected to include 4 arenas designed to the highest standards to host the most prominent global events in the gaming sector throughout the year, with the capacity of the stadium reaching 73,000 seats.

One of the venues will have 5,300 seats, making it one of the three largest esports stadiums in the world. It will also have the largest indoor LED screen among all esports areas around the world, it stated.

The district will also host up to 25 esports clubs from around the world to live, train and compete. The district will welcome leaders of the gaming and esports sector, and will provide regional headquarters to more than 30 leading video games development companies.

Located in Qiddiya City, the new gaming district will support the National Strategy for Gaming and Esports, which aims to make Saudi Arabia a global center for gaming and e-sports by 2030, and will play a major role in attracting up to 10 million visits annually.

Announcing the new project, the QIC Board of Directors said the Gaming & Esports District was an extension of the support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of QIC, for the gaming and esports sector.

He had launch several key intitiatives such as the National Strategy for Gaming and Esports, to help achieve the Kingdom’s goals in the sector, which attracts the interest from two-thirds of society’s members.

"The gaming and esports sector is one of the fastest growing, and we can see the ambitious plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance it," remarked Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood.

"Our role will be to host major events and tournaments by developing the infrastructure so that Qiddiya City can invite the world to live, learn and compete in gaming and esports." stated Aldawood.

"The gaming and esports district in Qiddiya City is not only for esports professionals, but rather for gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages. This district turns the world of gaming into a tangible reality. This area will be the place where the gaming community feels welcome," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

