Doha, Qatar: The second day of Eid al-Fitr in Qatar this year saw a noticeable shift in how families chose to celebrate, with malls across Qatar becoming the main hubs of activity. Ongoing regional tensions led to tighter safety measures and a general preference for indoor gatherings, limiting the usual outdoor festivities such as park picnics, beach outings, and large public events.

Instead, residents flocked to major shopping centres, where the festive spirit was recreated through decorations, extended shopping hours, and a wide range of family-oriented entertainment. From morning until late evening, malls were filled with families enjoying meals, shopping for Eid gifts, and spending time together in a secure environment.

Children’s play areas were particularly lively, emerging as the highlight of the day. Indoor entertainment zones offered games, rides, and creative activities that kept younger visitors engaged for hours. Parents expressed relief at having safe, climate-controlled spaces where children could celebrate freely despite the restrictions outside.

“We usually go to the park on the second day of Eid, but this time we decided to stay indoors,” said Ahmed Ali, a resident visiting a mall with his family. “The kids don’t feel like they’re missing out because the play areas here are just as exciting, and we feel more comfortable being in a secure place.”

Another parent, Fatima, shared a similar sentiment while watching her children at an indoor play zone. “There is still a festive atmosphere here. The decorations, the music, the laughter of children. Maybe different, but still special,” she said.

Teenagers and older children were also seen enjoying arcades and interactive gaming zones, while younger kids participated in face painting and soft play activities. Many families spent several hours moving between dining, shopping, and entertainment, effectively turning malls into all-day Eid destinations.

For some, the change in routine brought unexpected benefits. Maria, who has lived in Qatar for over a decade, noted, “Normally, we would be driving around visiting friends all day. This time, we stayed in one place, and it felt more relaxed. The children played, and we actually had time to sit and enjoy together.”

However, the absence of outdoor traditions was still felt. “Eid is usually about big gatherings and open spaces,” said Yusuf Ali, a father of three. “We miss that, especially the beach trips. But given the situation, we prefer to be cautious. What matters is that we are together.”

Retailers and mall management appeared to have anticipated the increased footfall, organizing small-scale entertainment and ensuring crowd management measures were in place.

Security presence was also visible but unobtrusive, contributing to a sense of safety without dampening the festive mood.

As evening approached, families continued to fill food courts and cafés, sharing meals and extending their celebrations late into the night.

The adaptability of residents was evident in how quickly indoor spaces transformed into vibrant centres of Eid joy.

In many ways, this year’s second day of Eid in Qatar highlighted a shift in tradition rather than a loss of it.

While outdoor celebrations were limited, the essence of Eid including family bonding, joy, and togetherness remained strong, finding a new expression within the lively corridors and play areas of Qatar’s malls.

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