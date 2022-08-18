Majid Al Futtaim’s beauty concept store myli opened its fifth branch in Egypt at Arkan Plaza in Sheikh Zayed, according to an emailed statement on August 17th.

The store offers a wide variety of products including cosmetics, fragrances, and hair and skincare products.

With more than 6,000 products, myli operates in Egypt through five stores, and the sixth is expected to be opened by the end of 2022.

“By prioritizing the community in which we operate, Majid Al Futtaim Retail continues to expand on its investments in Egypt and remains dedicated to providing job opportunities for the Egyptian public,” Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt Philippe Peguilhan said.

The new store is a part of Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s plan to inject EGP 750 million of investments into the Egyptian market by 2025.

