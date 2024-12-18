Majid Al Futtaim has inaugurated its latest Supeco store in Egypt with investments exceeding EGP 36 million, according to a press release.

Being the first in the Fayoum Governorate, the new store spans 1,760 square meters and offers 3,500 products, including fresh, frozen, and canned food, light household items, as well as home appliances.

It is supported by a network of 120 suppliers to ensure stable supply chains and stock availability.

Moreover, the store has provided 175 direct and indirect job opportunities in line with Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to backing the local community and economy.

Mohamed Khafaga, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, mentioned: “This achievement aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand Supeco’s presence across various Egyptian governorates, particularly in the Delta and Upper Egypt regions.”

“We continuously strive to introduce concepts that advance the industry, create new job opportunities, and strengthen food security systems through sustainable supply chains and price stability – all in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030,” Khafaga added.

Majid Al Futtaim currently operates 13 Supeco stores across Cairo, Alexandria, Fayoum, and Sharqia.

The retail conglomerate aims to expand Supeco’s network to reach 140 stores by 2030.

