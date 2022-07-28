UAE - As part of its rigorous sustainability efforts, Mai Dubai, a leading bottled water firm, has collected 40% of 16 litre PET water bottles from its direct consumers during the first six months of the year.

The collection grew by 16% from the previous year with Mai Dubai collecting the used PET bottles from the consumers, all free of charge. This is in line with the company’s commitment to foster and promote the practice of recycling.

Mai Dubai is an active partner of DGrade, a manufacturer of eco-friendly clothing, for three years running, to raise awareness about the importance of recycling plastic water bottles. As part of the collaboration, DGrade helps collect bottles through different campaigns, and converts recyclable PET bottles into fibres, flakes, and yarns, perfectly suited for recycling operations. These materials are used to produce, for instance, t-shirts in the apparel industry.

Valuable resource

Alexander van ’t Riet, CEO of Mai Dubai said: "At Mai Dubai, we recognise the significance of sustainable initiatives and implement strategies to improve the efficiency of our business operations. We aim to serve our communities with safe and clean drinking water in a responsible manner. Our collection of bottles reminds consumers that used plastic bottles are not ‘garbage’ but a valuable resource. The progress we made this year validates our efforts and shows that more and more consumers are committed make recycling a reality.”

Mai Dubai continues to be at the forefront of environmental strategies, be it though the 100% solar energy driven plant, or recycling programmes with consumers. It aims to take the lead in the ever-changing sustainability trends of the Middle East. Recent years have shown the company has risen to the top of the market, becoming a leader in the supply of high quality sustainable bottled water to consumers.

