Retail major Lulu Group on Monday opened a branch at the Dubai Mall, which is spread over 72,000 sqft of space to cater to millions of visitors.

The new outlet increased the Group’s store count to 24 in Dubai, focusing primarily on groceries, fresh food, fruits and vegetables, bakery, health and beauty, stationery, household, IT products and fresh flowers, among others. This is the largest in-mall hypermarket of the Lulu Group.

It has also given shoppers the option to opt for self-check-outs.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, inaugurated the hypermarket in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group.

The retail giant has been aggressively expanding within the Gulf region, India, and other markets. In September, it opened its 10th hypermarket in Bahrain and 15th in Kuwait and also announced a mega expansion in India with an investment of billions of dirhams.

The UAE-based retailer recently expanded its global sourcing operations with new centres in Italy and Poland, focusing on adding a range of products, especially in the healthy and diet category.

As the country's population grows, retail spending is also on the rise. According to a study released by Majid Al Futtaim, there was a notable 13 per cent growth in spending across the retail economy for the full year, including leisure and entertainment (29 per cent), fashion (25 per cent), hypermarkets and supermarkets (11 per cent) and general retail (9 per cent), driven by the rise in international visitors to the UAE, which more than doubled to 14 million in 2022.

“We are extremely happy and excited to join hands with Emaar to open our newest hypermarket at The Dubai Mall, which is the world’s biggest and most prestigious shopping and leisure destination, welcoming over 100 million visitors every year from around the world,” said Yusuffali.

“It is our constant endeavour to innovate and offer world-class shopping experience to the large multi-national population residing and visiting Dubai,” he said.

He added that there has been a growing demand for internationally sourced products. “It will be our continuous commitment to offer high-quality products at the most affordable prices in the market,” he added.

