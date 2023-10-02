Lulu Group opened latest Hypermarket at Hawally in the State of Kuwait. The store which is also 15th in the country was officially inaugurated by Dr. Ali Merdhi Ayyash Alenezi & Mariam Ismayil Jumaah Al ansari in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group and other officials.

Ambassadors, Diplomates, Government Officials and other Dignitaries from various countries including UAE, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Yemen, India, Tanzania, Spain, Malawi, South Africa, Vietnam, Kenya attended the grand inauguration ceremony.

The sprawling 83,000 square feet store is located in Hawally, a major commercial hub offers grocery, non-food, H&B, fresh food (chilled and dairy, frozen, fruits and vegetables, meat, and fish), in-house kitchen and delicatessen services.

Furthermore, a wide range of household items, home furnishings, toys, luggage, party seasonal items, mobiles & accessories, IT and accessories, BLUSH (premium cosmetics and perfumes), and electronics are also added to satisfy every customer’s desires.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, Adeeb Ahmad, Lulu Financial Group Managing Director, Mohamed Haris, Lulu Kuwait Director, Sreejith, Lulu Kuwait Regional Director and other officials.

A large number of people from different walks of life were also present to witness the inauguration.

