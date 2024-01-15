Tata Soulfull, one of the fastest-growing brands in India's healthy packaged foods market, started operating in the GCC, according to a press release.

The company launched its business in the UAE and Kuwait, with plans to expand further across the GCC over the next six-12 months.

Tata Soulfull is part of Tata Consumer Products Limited, a focused consumer products firm uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella.

Within the framework of the 2023 International Year of Millets by the United Nations, these grains had a growing recognition due to their potential to strengthen food security and contribute to sustainable agriculture.

Tata Soulfull backed the initiative to develop products with this nutrient-rich game-changer rich in proteins, iron, and calcium and is catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Prashant Parameswaran, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Consumer Soulfull, mentioned: “People want to eat healthy and our research for new products is now based on these findings.”

“In a world where water is scarce, millets are an ideal crop. In addition to their high nutritional benefits, millets can grow in conditions that many other crops can’t tolerate. They are heat tolerant and need significantly less water than other grains,” Parameswaran noted.

