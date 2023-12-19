The mega Bharat Mart project, which aims to establish a warehouse-like retail experience for Indian companies in Dubai - akin to China’s Dragon Mart in International City - could open as early as 2025.

According to a news report by India’s Economic Times, while the concept is yet to be finalised, the Bharat Mart project is expected to span 100,000 square metres, and will house a mix of retail, warehouse, and hospitality units, the report said citing an unnamed official.

The project was first announced in August 2022, as part of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEPA) that was implemented in May 2022, which included furthering non-petroleum trade to $100 billion by 2030 between the two countries.

In an interview with Zawya Projects at the time, Suresh Kumar, Chairman of Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) revealed that DP World had collaborated to establish the mart in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), where Indian companies would be able to showcase their products and services.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

Bindu.rai@lseg.com