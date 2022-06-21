Iffco Out of Home announced the official inauguration of its ground-breaking customer engagement centre (CEC), the largest of its kind in the region.

The out-of-home segment caters to all restaurants, hotels, hospitals, airports and cafes, constituting a large base of the B2B segment. It represents a pivotal building block of the UAE's current and future economy.

Located at the Tiffany tower in Dubai, the CEC is a state-of-the-art facility that enables out-of-home businesses in the region to collaborate, create, and directly address market requirements.

Spread over a 2,300 sq m area, CEC is fully equipped with dedicated areas for - hygiene, baking, culinary kitchens and beverages.

Nearly all parts of the center are audio visually enabled for live and virtual demonstrations. A full program of culinary and non-culinary masterclasses and invention days are expected in the coming months, it stated.

It was officially inaugurated by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Iffco’s supervisory board members.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Arzu Alibaz said: "It’s a very proud day for us and we are honoured to launch this center together. We envision this engagement center as a beacon for the out-of-home industry and a dynamic space where chefs can collaborate, restaurants can curate their next menus and hotels can create their next signature delicacies."

"The possibilities are endless. In working together, we can bring to the market simply better solutions," she stated.

According to her, Iffco CEC is an immersive experience that elegantly showcases its out-of-home capabilities thus making it truly change agents for the industry.

Being a part of UAE-based Iffco Group, the new facility has access to 26 different companies in the UAE and a network of 46 different countries offering a vertically integrated supply chain.

"In working with us, clients in the region can benefit from our deep regional expertise," she added.

She pointed out that today, global food systems and supply chains are challenged and industries across the board are undergoing radical transformation.

"Today, addressing the needs of what we call the B2B2C segment requires greater agility, greater efficiency and sustainability. Partners need to have a very responsive supply chain in order to reliably deliver the newest services and solutions," remarked Alibaz.

She dubbed the opening of the CEC as a turning point for the industry. "Part of the team are some of the best passionate and knowledgeable regional experts who cannot wait to create, own new trends, and innovate by application. We welcome our clients and colleagues, in the region and beyond, to discover the latest trends in out-of-home solutions," she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).