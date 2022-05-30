Global Village, a leading family entertainment destination, is inviting investors and the wider business community to register on its online business portal ahead of Season 27 opening in October 2022.

In Season 26 a record-breaking 7.8 million guests visited the unique retail establishments, food outlets, attractions and immersive experiences. Over 60% of Season 26 partners were new to Global Village which keeps the experience exciting every season. This is one of the reasons why the destination enjoys a rating of more than 90% “intent to revisit”.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Office, Global Village, said: “Global Village gives entrepreneurs and larger international companies a unique opportunity to turn business ideas into sustained business success. Leveraging the park as an economic catalyst for the region, we serve as a launch pad for international businesses to pilot their concepts and nurture new businesses on their entrepreneurial journeys.

“Whether it be for an attraction, a street food kiosk or an exciting guest experience - bringing new ideas and innovative concepts to Dubai is part of the Global Village DNA, which is why our guests keep coming back for more. We make it easy for new and established business owners to grow their footprint, increase their revenues and enjoy a solid return on investment. ”

The Global Village partnership ecosystem offers a range of advantages to businesses – from visa services to insurance, storage facilities and support at customs for imported products. The specialised team at the Partner Happiness Centre works to simplify processes such as Federal Tax Authority (FTA) registration and acquiring electronic payment terminals. Aligning with its commitment to innovation and digital transformation, the new “GV Partners App” further simplifies the business process for Global Village partners.

The recently launched GV Pay wallet allows all partners to offer contactless payments at highly competitive rates for their outlets, ensuring smooth and seamless business operations. With over 300% increase in cashless transactions during Season 26, the park is aiming to offer cashless payments for all outlets in Season 27. In support of the UAE’s commitment to SDG 5 ‘Gender Equality’, Global Village has also committed to increasing the opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Season 27.

Global Village’s marketing machine includes a strong social media fanbase of over 1.2 million followers, extensive campaigns and strong relations with regional media. In addition, the award-winning digital platforms help guests find information on businesses and locate outlets through the GPS-powered venue navigation system. Season 26 saw a 237% increase in App downloads and 150% increase in active users. All these platforms help drive footfall and ensure new businesses get the attention they deserve.

The range of business options is substantial from Country Pavilions to boutiques and from restaurants to street food kiosks. Creative entrepreneurs can pitch innovative guest experiences, immersive attractions or rides. There are also many opportunities for businesses outside Global Village to benefit from the footfall with sponsorships, activations or advertising platforms.

