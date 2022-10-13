DUBAI - ENOC Link, an ENOC Group innovative digital venture company, today launched its newest eLink station, located in Living Legends, a residential community in Dubailand.

The new eLink station, located in the Andalusia Courtyard, will offer residents and visitors to the community and neighbouring areas easy access and convenient fuelling services from 7 am to 11 pm daily.

The new eLink station can fuel over 250 vehicles a day and up to two vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting waiting times.

ENOC Link’s eLink station is a micro eLink truck, offering a reliable supply of Special 95 and Super 98 at the same price as retail fuel stations. Customers will also benefit from the ‘Yes’ rewards programme at the eLink Station, by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, and other purchases at the eLink Station.

The station is designed to cater to individual customers in the Living Legends community and nearby areas such as Al Barari and Majan. The truck is also equipped with innovative digital meters and multi-payment options to offer customers a reliable fuelling experience.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Our newest innovative eLink station has been designed to offer easy and convenient fuelling services to motorists in the residential community of Living Legends and the surrounding area. The new station is a testament of our commitment to meeting the fuelling needs of residents in the country, which supports the UAE’s digital economy. We will continue to work towards introducing innovative solutions to meet our customers’ needs and expectations and to further strengthen UAE’s infrastructure.”

Designed as a futuristic truck, the eLink station does not require assembly and can easily be deployed and relocated to different locations if needed, without any downtime. The station also includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks.

This is ENOC Link’s sixth eLink station in the UAE. Other eLink stations are located in Town Square Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah and JAFZA in Dubai, and in Hydra Village in Abu Dhabi.