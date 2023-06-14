DUBAI - ENOC Group has announced the opening of a new service station on Sharjah-Kalba Road in Al Bataeh suburb, which is home to Al Bataeh Club and Sharjah Desert Park. This brings the Group's total number of service stations in Sharjah to 24.

The new service station, which is located alongside Sharjah Kalba Road that connects to Emirates Road (E611), will serve the needs of motorists from Kalba and Fujairah who are heading to Sharjah, Dubai, and other Emirates in addition to catering to the needs of Al Bataeh suburb’s residents as well as commuters heading to Al Suyoh suburb.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Developing the country’s retail infrastructure is at the forefront of our strategy; and with the new service station in Al Bataeh suburb, we now own and operate 24 service stations in Sharjah and 188 across the UAE. At ENOC Group, we pride ourselves on meeting the growing energy requirements of the country’s residents and visitors. Through this service station on Sharjah-Kalba Road, motorists in the suburb and surrounding areas as well as daily commuters will now have easier access to fuel whilst experiencing the highest levels of customer service.”

Spanning an area of 3,716 sq. m. featuring a main canopy bridged with three dispenser islands and six dispensers, the new service station is equipped with five double wall fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons, and fully integrated digital wall displays.