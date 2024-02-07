Emaar Properties, a prime real estate development company, has announced that it has completed the detailed design of Dubai Square, - a futuristic fusion of cutting-edge retail, entertainment and technology within the ultra-modern and elegant urban project Dubai Creek Harbour.

Located on the historic Dubai Creek, its design features pedestrian-friendly streets and encompasses 7.4 million sq m of residential space and 500,000 sq m of gardens and open areas.

Dubai Creek is an integrated project facilitating easy on-foot accessibility and is distinguished by a variety of retail stores, commercial ventures, entertainment, and leisure destinations, and top-tier facilities. The project also includes the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a prominent biodiversity site in the UAE.

According to Emaar, Dubai Square is characterized by its advanced technologies, and contemporary and innovative design and will be linked to the new Dubai Creek Tower, giving it a distinctive position in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour.

The simultaneous construction of the shopping centre and the tower incorporates the latest building and design innovations and technologies underpinned by Emaar's rich experience and deep knowledge in the sector and aligning with the company's vision for Dubai's future, said the Dubai developer.

On completion, it is set to become the second-largest shopping and entertainment mall in Dubai Creek Harbour, it added.

On the new project, Emaar Properties Founder Mohamed Alabbar said: "After fifteen years of catering for a hundred million visitors on a yearly basis and over 1,500 retailers, Emaar has a great wealth of knowledge and experience and is perfectly capable of doing the same with the new project while still seeking retailers' advice as we do this development."

"Despite the fact that AI is a new science in design, Emaar is implementing and deploying the most advanced AI systems to analyse and predict the needs of retailers and visitors in the future," he added.

This significant project represents a step in establishing Dubai as a prime global destination for shopping and leisure.

Dubai Square will feature breakthrough technologies and innovative concepts in retail, dining, and entertainment, offering an unparalleled experience that goes beyond traditional shopping environments, he added.

