Egypt - Mountain View has announced that it has sold more than EGP 32bn worth of units in the first phase of ALIVA, its latest project in Mostakbal City, within a few days of its launch. This is the company’s largest sales record for any phase of its projects.

One of the key features of ALIVA is The Lighthouse, an experiential happiness destination that offers a variety of distinctive and engaging activities for its residents. The Lighthouse adds substantial value to ALIVA and sets it apart from other projects in the area.

“This remarkable achievement reflects our confidence in the success of the upcoming phases, which are aligned with our strategic goals for 2024 and beyond. Our success is based on Mountain View’s commitment to creating innovative and fully integrated communities that foster social engagement among our residents,” said Wael Ezz, Co-CEO of Mountain View.

Mostakbal City is one of the fastest-growing urban areas in Egypt, and it seeks to partner with leading developers like Mountain View. This collaboration aims to reshape lifestyles and living experiences in East Cairo.

The first phase of ALIVA includes two experiences: Fields Park and River Park. Fields Park features open green spaces with various recreational and social activities, as well as dedicated areas for farming to promote a sense of belonging and community engagement. River Park, inspired by the famous water canals in Amsterdam, offers a range of lively and engaging experiences, such as canoeing and kayaking, to enhance the skills of the residents. The first phase also offers a diverse range of residential units, including villas, townhouses, iVillas, and Millennial apartments.

ALIVA is one of the largest projects in Mostakbal City, covering an area of 638 feddans. It represents a qualitative leap in the concept of integrated urban communities, as it showcases Mountain View’s commitment to introducing innovative real estate concepts that change the market landscape. ALIVA adopts the Science of Happiness, a research-based approach to well-being, and relies on state-of-the-art solutions and unique experiences to serve its communities.

