A one-day flash sale announced in Dubai will offer up to 90 per cent discounts on a range of brands only on Monday, July 25 as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Over 100 brands are participating in the sale happening across 25 malls in Dubai, to mark the 25th anniversary of DSS. Get big discounts on brands including Kipling, Clarks, Jashanmal, Max & Co., Union Co-operative, Porsche Design and others.

There will be offers across fashion, home and outdoor furnishings, perfumes and cosmetics, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores during the event.

At the Dubai Mall, guests can enter the ‘The Biggest Deal of the Year’ promotion by submitting their receipts of Dh500 or more to be in the running to win a weekly prize of Dh25,000 and a grand prize of a whopping Dh1 million.

Organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 25th edition of DSS runs until September 4, with a host of activities occurring all across the summer.

