Dubai Chambers has revealed significant growth in participation in its Service Excellence Programme during H1 2025, underlining the private sector's increasing focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. The number of mystery shopper reports continued to rise, reflecting the growing number of branches of companies participating in the programme to enhance the competitiveness of their customer services.

The total number of mystery shopper reports issued for participating companies and their branches during the first half of the year reached 4,905, representing growth of 24.8% compared to 3,934 reports during the same period in 2024. This significant increase underlines the programme’s effectiveness in improving customer happiness and encouraging the private sector to embrace a culture of service excellence.

The programme also witnessed growing demand from companies, their branches, and e-service channels. The number of participation requests grew by 36.8% during H1 2025 to reach 2,427, up from 1,774 in the same period last year. This underscores the rising determination of companies to enhance their competitive edge and elevate customer service standards.

The Service Excellence Programme offers participating companies the opportunity to receive quarterly mystery shopper reports, which provide detailed feedback on their customer service performance. These reports highlight key strengths and areas for improvement, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions and implement targeted strategies to enhance customer experience.

The programme evaluates companies based on criteria aligned with global best practices, including branch appearance, policy and criteria, employees, service delivery, payment transaction, services provided for people of determination, and customer happiness measurements. It also assesses the added value companies bring to customers through digital channels and other service enhancements.