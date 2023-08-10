Cadillac's first all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ, a reimagination of the luxury full-size SUV experience, was launched on Thursday in the Middle East.

Brimming with iconic design, the highest level of craftsmanship and the latest automotive technology, the luxury SUV offers a Cadillac-estimated over 700 km of range.

Escalade IQ elevates the driving experience with a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED display, available Super Cruise driver assistance technology, luxurious appointments with a bold interior and exterior design, no-compromise performance, and zero tailpipe emissions.

“Escalade IQ raises the standard just as the original Escalade redefined luxury a quarter-century ago,” said John Roth, Vice President, Global Cadillac. “This reimagining of an icon marks the next step in Cadillac’s all-electric future.”

“For more than 120 years, Cadillac’s bold innovative spirit has defined American luxury,” said Roth. “The Escalade IQ embodies this spirit in the most sophisticated form.”

Bold yet nimble performance

Escalade IQ was envisioned to be the best-driving, most maneuverable Escalade to date, and the collaboration between Cadillac Engineering and Design ensured the production model remained faithful to the goal.

It’s the first full-size SUV from Cadillac built on General Motor’s (GM) innovative and modular electric vehicle (EV) propulsion architecture, the Ultium Platform, and incorporates GM’s Ultifi software platform to support and deliver ongoing software updates to its expansive technologies.

Its dedicated EV architecture enables ESCALADE IQ’s bold design and performance characteristics, from its expressive silhouette and generous space — for passengers and cargo — to its driving performance.

“Escalade IQ is first and foremost a Cadillac and delivers on a promise of innovative design supported by spirited performance and cutting-edge technologies,” said Jamie Brewer, Executive Chief Engineer, Escalade IQ. “The EV-specific architecture allows us to deliver a driving experience aligned with Cadillac’s philosophy of isolated precision — quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road for an engaging experience.”

When it comes to performance, the SUV features independent front and rear suspension, with power transferred to 24-inch wheels with 35-inch tyres via front and rear drive motors that work in conjunction as an eAWD system.

A suite of fully integrated advanced technologies including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Adaptive Air Ride Suspension isolate passengers from undesirable road surfaces while providing precise steering and feel.

The Adaptive Air Ride Suspension system enables the vehicle to be lowered up to 2 inches (50 mm) and raised 1 inch (25 mm), while additional features such as the standard Four-Wheel Steer, Cadillac Arrival Mode and Low Ride Mode enhance capability as well as the Escalade IQ’s presence.

A 24-module Ultium battery serves as the foundation of the Escalade IQ, producing more than 200 kWh of available energy. It also employs a flexible, high-voltage architecture that enables 800-volt DC fast charging, the quickest form of charging currently available, providing up to 160 km of range in 10 minutes of charge time4.

The SUV will also have the ability to be equipped with optional offboard power, allowing the vehicle to provide power to external appliances and devices.

Super Cruise

Escalade IQ will have Super Cruise as a standard feature. Super Cruise is the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance technology. It uses real-time cameras, sensors, and GPS, paired with detailed LiDAR map data, to give drivers confidence while driving completely hands-free.

The SUV also features a suite of standard active safety and driver assistance features, with highlights including:

* Blind Zone Steering Assist: Can provide a brief, firm turn of the steering wheel when a potential crash is detected with a moving vehicle in the lane the vehicle is entering

* Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking: Can help drivers avoid or reduce the severity of an intersection collision with a detected cross-traffic vehicle

* HD Surround Vision: Provides selectable digital camera views of the area around the vehicle and can help drivers park or avoid vehicles and objects

* Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist: Can automatically steer, brake and shift gears to park the vehicle into a dedicated parallel or perpendicular parking space and can help unpark the vehicle

* Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking: At speeds between 8 and 80 km/h, can help drivers avoid or reduce the severity of a collision with a pedestrian or bicyclist it detects directly in front of them

GM’S MOST AERODYNAMIC

In addition to its bold design statement, Escalade IQ’s sleeker profile pays dividends on the highway, as it is estimated to be the most aerodynamic full-size SUV ever produced by GM, with an approximately 15 percent lower coefficient of drag than previous generations.

Much of the Escalade IQ’s sophistication is derived from carefully and beautifully sculpted surfaces. The design team looked to create a dynamic balance between crispness and curvature. The SUV's side profile features flush side glass and a large glass roof that gives the appearance of seamless body lines.

The artful integration of lighting reinforces Escalade IQ’s expressive design, helping to deepen the connection between the customer and their vehicle.

Ultramodern yet timeless interior

The all-new Escalade IQ seamlessly melds thoughtful details and architectural influence with advanced technologies, creating an interior environment befitting the iconic Escalade name.

“You have never seen an Escalade quite like this,” said Craig Sass, design manager, Cadillac Interiors. “It’s a true renaissance — an immersive interior experience that elevates the bar for the future of luxury transportation.”

Inspired by the worlds of architecture, upscale furnishings, fashion and more, Escalade IQ is open, airy and spacious, and incorporates advanced technologies introduced on the ultra-luxury Cadillac Celestiq.

Regular production of the Escalade IQ begins next summer at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan, with domestic and globally sourced components.

Pricing for the Middle East market will be announced closer to start of sale, Cadillac said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).