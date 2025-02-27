British sportswear and fashion group Frasers on Thursday announced a 10-year partnership with Dubai-based GMG to introduce Frasers' flagship brand Sports Direct across the Gulf region and Egypt.

The partnership will target 50 new Sports Direct store openings over the next five years, Frasers, majority owned by Mike Ashley, said.

Sports Direct retails sports and fitness footwear, clothing, and equipment and the first year of the partnership will see the introduction of five new stores in the region.

GMG manages its own brand Sun & Sand Sports, Nike stores and JD Sports across Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

Frasers has been expanding overseas with recent deals in the Netherlands, Australia/New Zealand and Africa.

