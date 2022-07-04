Bahrain - Ashrafs Bahrain – one of the most popular shopping destinations in the Kingdom – is showcasing Sony’s wide range of products at its new electronics showroom at Bahrain City Centre.

The showroom was inaugurated in the presence of Farouk Yousif Almoayyed, Chairman, Y.K. Almoayyed and Sons, Amal Yousif Almoayyed, Executive Director, Ashrafs and Jobin Joejoe, Deputy Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa, in the presence of other dignitaries.

The new outlet will offer customers a cutting-edge shopping experience as they will get to browse the latest Sony technology and electronic products, said the company in a statement.

They will get to choose from an extensive range of home entertainment, smart devices, premium audio accessories, mobile phones and ecosystem products.

On the new store, Joejoe said: "We are delighted to announce our presence at the new Ashrafs Bahrain. Shoppers in the kingdom can now enjoy a world class shopping experience and discover a range of Sony products."

"Consumers in Bahrain are very tech-savvy, and we are excited for Sony fans – including movie buffs, sports fans and gamers – to try our ecosystem of products and enjoy a truly immersive experience," he stated.

The new store will also showcase the new Sony Bravia XR range and Sony WH-1000XM5.

