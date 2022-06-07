Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading Bahrain-based real estate development company, has started work on the second phase of its key project, Al Naseem, a major gated community featuring more than 300 villas for sale on freehold ownership within the integrated residential city in the kingdom.

Construction on the Phase Two of Al Naseem development began this April in collaboration with Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting.

Al Naseem spreads over approximately 328,000 sq m, with 5 km of breath-taking seafront views overlooking the inner and outer canal. Its villas have a variety of features including three- to four-bedroom units in addition to a number of essential facilities.

The villas have direct access to the water canals as well as a private pool and an on-demand elevator, stated the Bahraini developer.

On completion, the second phase will add more than 110 luxury villas overlooking the canal and spanning approximately 305 to 384 sqm. The project will include works on 6 types of villas and is scheduled for completion during the Q4 of 2023, it added.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We are pleased to launch Phase Two of construction on Al Naseem, which offers residents with optimal surroundings, luxury villas, integrated facilities and breath-taking views of the city’s main canal. Al Naseem is one of our most distinct projects, offering the first gated community in Diyar Al Muharraq."

"With its unique concept, the project contains more than 300 villas for sale for freehold ownership as well as a number of residential options and leisure facilities to meet the needs of a large segment of the community. We are pleased to be partnering with Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting to overtake the Phase Two works on the project and we look forward to its completion in accordance with the set schedule," he added.

On the contract win, Executive Director of Projects at Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting, said: "We are proud to be partnering with one of the leading real estate development companies in the Kingdom. We are also pleased to be the leading contractor on the second phase of Al Naseem capitalizing on more than 40 years’ experience in villas construction."

"Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting is committed to implementing the highest quality of business delivery in line with the standards and requirements set by Diyar Al Muharraq. We look forward to completing the project during the fourth quarter of next year while maintaining the quality with an attention to detail," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated residential cities in the Kingdom, offering a variety of commercial, recreational and healthcare facilities which contributes to preserving the family values of the Bahraini community and providing a variety of housing solutions suitable for a modern lifestyle.

It is equipped with a number of facilities that meet residents’ daily needs, including but not limited to: mosques, parks, commercial complexes, hotels, schools and universities.

