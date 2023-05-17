UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 98% of the work has been completed on its key residential project, Berton, located within the Al Furjan community in Dubai, and is on track for completion during the second quarter.

A 245-unit project, it features a mix of 190 studio apartments, 41 one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as 16 opulent penthouses.

The structure, blockwork, internal plaster, tiling, elevator works and façade works are now 100% complete, while the MEP, HVAC, external works, and swimming pool are all at 99%. Overall finishes are 98% complete, it stated.

On the key achievement, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are immensely proud to have achieved a 98% completion rate for Berton, our prestigious residential development in Al Furjan, at such a rapid pace. With the diligent work of our contractors, the quality of workmanship and materials used are superb."

"We are now working towards completing the remaining 2% and look forward to handing over the keys to hundreds of happy families who will make this world-class development their new home," stated Azizi.

"With its prime location and modern amenities, Berton caters to the growing demand from both local and international investors seeking a high ROI, he added.

