Work is moving at a steady pace on the Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah - a premium development featuring 38 residences including a singular ultra-luxury sky palace - which is on track for Q2 2027 handover.

Developed by Al Hamra in partnership with Hilton, this milestone marks Waldorf Astoria’s first branded residential concept in the Gulf region. Residents will enjoy the intimacy of a home enhanced by resort-style privileges, including:

*Private lounge with wine room, cigar salon, and starlit terrace

*Spa, recovery suites, fitness centre, and sports simulator

*Private cinema and executive business lounge

*Full resort access: dining, pools, wellness, private beach, and concierge

*Lifestyle, Legacy, and Investment Appeal

Ras Al Khaimah’s property market is witnessing strong momentum, and the upcoming Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as a landmark launch.

With only 38 residences, the project boasts prestige, exclusivity, five-star living, and prime investment potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s fastest-growing market. It also guarantees privacy and long-term value within one of the UAE’s most iconic five-star resorts, said the developer.

According to CBRE, residential prices in Ras Al Khaimah surged 39% year-on-year in Q1 2025, with luxury branded projects leading performance.

Tourism is also accelerating - welcoming 1.3 million visitors in 2024 and targeting 3 million by 2030. Landmark projects such as the Wynn Integrated Resort continue to drive international demand and investor confidence.

CBRE pointed out that branded residences already accounted for 25% of demand in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting strong investor appetite.

Globally, such properties command a 40% premium over non-branded homes due to superior management and recognition. In RAK, this is enhanced by lower entry costs compared to Dubai while preserving beachfront scarcity and higher yield potential, it stated.

Ownership is more than an investment - it is a lifestyle anchored in Waldorf Astoria service, from curated dining to bespoke concierge support, ensuring every day feels like a five-star experience, said the property expert.

The project is under development with handover scheduled for Q2 2027. With limited availability and strong demand, buyers are encouraged to register interest now, it added.