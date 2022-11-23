Dubai-based investment firm Fincasa Capital plans to earmark around AED 280 million for the real estate sector during 2023 through its company Star Runner Property.

The planned amount marks a significant leap from Fincasa Capital’s allocation of nearly AED 25 million in 2022, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the announced investment aims to further boost Star Runner’s position in the local property industry. It also aligns with Fincasa Capital’s ongoing efforts to expand its business and reinforce Dubai’s economic status as one of the world’s key investment hubs.

Furthermore, this step will scale up Fincasa Capital’s current services in various areas, including startups, investment migration, cross-border investments, foreign direct investment (FDI), and citizenship by investment.

Varis Sayed, Founder of Fincasa, said: “With the allocation, we will focus on investing in premium real estate projects being developed by leading Dubai-based developers.”

Sayed added: “We will capitalise on the projects’ growth potential in keeping with our commitment to deliver high-end services to our clients as their trusted investment partner in Dubai and the region.”

The Founder also mentioned that the transaction is a vital step that will foster Star Runner’s portfolio of elite property units, while enabling it to be ranked among the industry’s top-tier companies.

