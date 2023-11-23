Wasl, one of the UAE’s largest real estate management and development companies, has launched its latest project - Hillside Residences - within the Wasl Gate freehold master development located in Jebel Ali, with access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Unveiling the project, wasl said the project boasts 819 units with a mix of one- to four-bedroom; two- to three-bedroom duplexes, penthouses and four-bedroom duplex penthouses.

The Hillside Residences launch comes following the success of The Nook and Gardenia Townhomes projects. Its contemporary homes offer airy, generous living spaces with an aesthetic mix of layouts, it added.

Hillside Residences offers easy access to an extensive network of roads, metro line and buses. The development is minutes away from Festival Plaza, featuring IKEA, Ace, and other key retail destinations, as well as places of worship including a mosque, a church and a Hindu temple. It is connected to the rest of Dubai through Sheikh Zayed Road and Energy Metro Station.

The Dubai developer said the one-bedroom unit prices have been set at AED850,000 onwards, while for two-bedroom it is AED1.29 million; three-bedroom at AED2 million and AED4 million for four-bedroom units.

As a launch promotion, wasl is offering a flexible 40:60 payment plan, wherein the buyers need to pay 40% during construction stage and 60% on handover. The project is expected to be completed in Q2 2027, it added.

