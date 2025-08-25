Al Huzaifa, a UAE homegrown luxury furniture and interior design brand, has announced the launch of Al Huzaifa Properties, thus marking its strategic evolution into real estate development.

Building on nearly 50 years of design and craftsmanship, The World of Huzaifa has grown far beyond furniture, with flagship showrooms across the UAE, bespoke design studios, and as the trusted design partner for globally-renowned brands, said the UAE group in a statement.

As a curator of lifestyle experiences that shape homes with creativity, precision, and individuality, the brand now takes this legacy further through Al Huzaifa Properties - using the full canvas of real estate to craft complete living environments where design, detail, and well-being converge, it stated.

The new entity will focus on creating premium, luxury lifestyle-driven communities in UAE. Its first real estate project will come up on the Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, positioning the brand within one of the UAE's most sought-after luxury destinations.

Welcoming the move, Marjan CEO Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "Al Marjan Island is proud to be the launchpad for Al Huzaifa Properties’ debut real estate venture. Al Huzaifa’s rich tradition of design excellence complements our mission to shape Al Marjan Island into the UAE’s most sophisticated lifestyle destination."

The World of Huzaifa, he stated, has been a cornerstone of the UAE's luxury furniture and interior design landscape for nearly five decades, combining family lineage in fine furniture craftsmanship with cutting-edge design and innovation.

"Today, the brand operates flagship showrooms across the UAE and is behind some of the most refined F&B and hospitality spaces like Sushi Samba in Dubai and now Singapore, Avli, La Petit Maison, San Beach in Dubai, Laduree in Abu Dhabi, and Amelie and Sachi in London, to name a few," he added.

Saif Nensey, CEO of Al Huzaifa Furniture and CEO & Founder of Al Huzaifa Properties, said it is the natural evolution of the group’s DNA.

"For nearly five decades, Al Huzaifa has been elevating the way people live - from designing furniture and interiors to shaping complete lifestyle experiences. With our debut project on Al Marjan Island, we are bringing that legacy to one of the UAE’s most vibrant real estate markets, creating fully furnished residences that embody craftsmanship, precision, and individuality," he stated.

"Our next chapter will not just be about creating a residence, but to build a destination - a living experience shaped by design and detail," he added.

On its foray into the property sector, Zaheer Rattonsey, Managing Partner at Al Huzaifa Properties, said: "This milestone unites our decades of design mastery, manufacturing excellence, and project expertise to deliver developments that truly resonate with the UAE’s vibrant and discerning market."

"It is a milestone we are extremely proud of as we enter a new chapter of building living experiences. These homes are designed to connect deeply with those who choose to live in them, while also offering investors the assurance of fully ready residences with immediate potential for return on investment," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

