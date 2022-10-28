UAE - Leading UAE real estate businesswoman and entrepreneur Amira Sajwani plans to create a new category-defining business and set a new bar for the way people experience property dealings with the launch of Prypto - a revolutionary proptech startup.

Prypto is a one-stop destination that brings buyers, investors, homeowners and agents together to enjoy the real estate experience. It will provide services for: mortgage, equity release, buyouts, rent now pay later (RNPL), fractional ownership and other trailblazing concepts in the future.

It is an ecosystem that puts people first by simplifying the property ownership journey and letting them benefit from personalised advice from business development, sales and mortgage executives, said the Emirati entrepreneur.

"There are so many layers to investing in real estate or purchasing your dream home. We adopt a customer friendly and holistic approach covering the gamut of processes related to buying property," remarked Sajwani.

"With so many diverse developers, agents and mortgage providers in the market, a platform like Prypto will benefit all. I’m looking forward to servicing all industry players and customers," she added.

According to her, the team at the newly-launched startup brings to the table a collective experience that includes deliverables of more than AED2 billion ($544.4 million) in mortgages, 1,000+ satisfied buyers and 500+ pre approvals.

The fully-digital portal features a dedicated dashboard, instant approvals, and commissions will be disbursed through the portal itself creating a win-win for both customers and agents alike.

Sajwani aims to establish Prypto as the largest proptech and property investment platform, with plans for expansion - both regionally and globally.

She is at the forefront of all these services and works with industry specialists to build competitive and differentiated benefits, powered by technology. Her mission is to disrupt the property marketplace and redefine the standards of home ownership by creating turnkey solutions.

"We do all the heavy lifting, from getting our customers the best mortgage rates, getting pre-approvals within 48 hours, and ensuring customers that they maximise their return on their investments," remarked Sajwani.

"This will not be your typical proptech venture. Prypto is a tech ecosystem that will redefine the real estate experience for customers and agents alike," she added.

