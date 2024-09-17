ABU DHABI - Bloom Holding today announced the launch of ‘Almeria’, the seventh phase of Bloom Living.

Named after the Spanish city, Almeria offers premium villas with lakeside views ranging from three to six bedrooms. It is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2027.

Bloom Holding has begun the early handover of the project’s first phase, Cordoba, ahead of its scheduled delivery date, a step that reflects the company’s ability to deliver beyond its promise and provide high-quality projects on time.

CEO of Bloom Holding Carlos Wakim said, “With this new launch, Bloom Holding is further solidifying its position as a leader in developing destinations that prioritise community living. Our focus on quality and attention to detail underpins our commitment to providing premium projects and services that cater to the diverse needs of buyers and investors.”