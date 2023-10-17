ABU DHABI - Bloom Holding has announced the appointment of Edrafor Emirates LLC as the enabling work contractor for Casares, phase three of the fully integrated and all-inclusive residential community, Bloom Living.

Scheduled to be completed in Q1 2026, all of Casares’ units, which range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses, are sold out.

Construction work at Bloom Living’s first two, also sold-out, phases, Cordoba and Toledo, is progressing steadily, and both are on track for their scheduled completion dates in Q4 2024 and Q2 2025 respectively.

CEO of Bloom Holding Carlos Wakim said, “Bloom Living has witnessed overwhelming success, recording strong end-user and investor response, which reflects Bloom Holding’s commitment to addressing the market’s needs through providing premium residential units and amenities to our residents and contributing to the holistic living experience we offer in our communities.

“As we commence the enabling work of Casares, the third phase of our master-planned community, we are confident about delivering it up to the highest standards and as per schedule,” he added.

Casares features a Community Centre surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping. Also, those living within Casares can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance.