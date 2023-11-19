Binghatti Developers, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the early completion of its prime project 'Binghatti Luna' featuring 207 residential units as well as other key amenities in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Distinguished for its unique style and sophistication that combines traditional and modern architecture, the Binghatti Luna will boast one- to three-bedroom apartments with an expansive hall.

JVC is one of the highly sought-after residential areas with exceptional family-centric attractions. It is also a major attraction for investors looking for RoIs with a high demand for rent and ownership for mid-range earners.

It is located in the heart of New Dubai on Al Khail Road on the one hand, and Mohammed bin Zayed Street on the other, with easy access to Hessa Street.

The area is sought after for extended green spaces and a wide range of services and facilities, making it a strategic destination in terms of real estate investment for those wishing to settle in a lively urban environment.

"We take pride in consistently delivering residential project ahead of schedule and it brings me great pleasure to announce the early completion of Binghatti Luna in Jumeirah Village Circle," said its CEO Muhammad Binghatti.

"JVC continues to attract a diverse elite of buyers who want to own high-quality real estate and bask in a modern lifestyle and world-class entertainment experiences. Today, JVC stands as a distinguished location as one of the most key strategic hubs in Dubai," he stated.

Binghatti said plans are afoot to deliver seven new projects by the end of this year.

"It offers a new generation of real estate projects that include smart systems without additional cost. The company succeeded in creating a local real estate brand famous for its visual identity and has delivered about 25 towers in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and 3 towers in Dubailand, 3 towers in the Al Jaddaf area, added to that, two towers in the Business Bay area," he noted.

Strategically located, the Luna project has direct access from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and is only 15 minutes away from downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, and 22 minutes away from Dubai Airport.

It includes all types of facilities and amenities for residents to enjoy a unique living experience including spacious green spaces, a swimming pool for adults and children, parking facilities, and fully equipped gym.

