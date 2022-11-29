Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, Ellington Properties, has awarded Al Ashram Contracting the AED 112 million contract to start developing the Ellington House.

With more than four decades of experience, Al Ashram Contracting is one of the leading construction companies in the UAE and has worked on many different projects that have defined the country’s skyline, according to a press release.

Situated in Dubai Hills Estate, the project is Ellington’s first development in the area. Spanning 12 storeys, Ellington House will include 150 units of one, two, and three-bedroom modern apartments and penthouses. The project will offer a unique experience for its residents with views overlooking Dubai Hills Golf Course and the city skyline.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: “Our partnership with Al Ashram Contracting will support the delivery of our first ever project in the family-friendly community of Dubai Hills Estate. Their experience and expertise will help us fulfil our promise to deliver elevated living to our residents and meet the ever-growing demand for our developments.”

It is worth noting that Ellington Properties has previously partnered with Al Ashram Contracting to deliver Harrington House in Jumeirah Village Circle.

