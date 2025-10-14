Following a spectacular opening day, Cityscape Qatar 2025, the nation’s premier real estate exhibition, surged into day two at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with momentum and energy, according to the event organisers.

Day two delivered a fascinating showcase of innovation, immersive activations, and strategic collaboration that cemented the event’s status as the must-attend platform for the sector.

The event saw global visionaries, investors and developers explore the next era of property development as well as discover groundbreaking projects and unlock new investment opportunities.

Across the exhibition floor, thousands of visitors explored a dynamic mix of pavilions, networking areas, and interactive experiences, as the region’s biggest developers and institutions unveiled projects spanning residential, hospitality, industrial, and mixed-use sectors, said the event organisers.

Exhibitors including JMJ, which drew crowds with its dynamic real estate experience, Ajdan Real Estate Development Company and York Holding Group, showcased the strength and ambition defining Qatar’s property market.

The day opened with a private session led by Eng. Khaled bin Ahmed Al-Obaidli, the president of Aqarat, setting the tone for a day of forward-looking dialogue on the future of Qatar’s property sector.

"Developers are at the heart of Qatar’s real estate transformation. The new regulations and legislations we’ve introduced are not just about compliance, they’re about empowerment. By streamlining processes and resolving challenges faster, we’re enabling developers to bring their visions to life," he stated.

Day two also saw the VIP Lounge emerge as a focal point for deal-making and high-level networking, while a vibrant activation area created opportunities for collaboration and partnership amongst delegates.

Panels reinforced Qatar’s commitment to sustainable and human-centric development in alignment with National Vision 2030, reflecting a real estate landscape shaped by innovation and purpose, stated the organisers.

Luis Quintero Franceschi, Managing Director at Triton North, a global alternative asset platform, said: "Cityscape Qatar is a truly practical platform that brings together key leaders, emerging professionals, and innovators from around the world."

"It creates a space for shaping ideas, building strategic networks, and discovering transformative opportunities.

There’s a real momentum here that positions Qatar as a key destination for strategy, innovation, and investment," he stated.

Discussions offered fresh perspectives and bold ideas on the future of real estate in the region. Among the key highlights was the session 'Floating Properties - Unlocking Qatar’s Untapped Waterfront Potential,” where Wael Joujou of V-Marine explored how innovative floating and overwater developments could transform the country's vast marine areas into thriving lifestyle and tourism destinations.

"With nearly half of Qatar’s territory covered by water, the potential to expand living and leisure spaces offshore is immense," remarked Wael Joujou, the Founder and CEO of V-Marine.

"Floating and overwater developments could unlock a $50 billion global market by 2030, redefining how we build, live, and experience waterfront living," he stated.

Panels also highlighted Qatar’s rapid transformation into a hub for world-class developments and livable communities. One standout session was “New Destinations in Qatar – From Vision to Reality,” where Dr. Abdullah Al-Mahshadi, CEO of Al Waab City, shared how authenticity, social connection, and inclusivity are shaping the country’s next generation of destinations.

"Qatar’s strength lies in its openness, it’s a place where networking happens naturally. Collaboration is part of our DNA, and it’s remarkably easy to connect with decision-makers who are willing to listen and engage. That spirit of accessibility allows ideas to grow and communities like Al Waab City to thrive," stated Al-Mahshadi.

As the day wrapped up, excitement builds for the final day of Cityscape Qatar 2025, where it will take over the 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum, bringing its signature thought leadership and industry expertise to drive forward discussions shaping the nation’s evolving property landscape, said the organisers.

With headline sessions on innovation, investment, and the future of living, tomorrow promises to be a powerhouse finale where global leaders, bold investors, and visionary developers converge to shape the next era of Qatar’s real estate chapter, they added.-TradeArabia News Service

