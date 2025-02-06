Al Seeb Real Estate Development, in partnership with Devmark, UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, has unveiled The Chedi Private Residences, an exceptional addition to Dubai’s luxury living landscape.

Perfectly situated along Sheikh Zayed Road, the key development marks a historic milestone as the world’s first standalone private branded residences under The Chedi name, said a statement from Al Seeb Real Estate.

Designed by the acclaimed Studio Bruno Guélaff, renowned for their expertise in blending bold modernity with timeless elegance, the 238.6-m tower, distinguished by its sleek glass façade features a limited collection of residences, including expansive two to five-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and one triplex penthouse crowning the building. It is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Globally celebrated for its enduring sophistication, impeccable hospitality, and culturally immersive ethos, The Chedi now brings its iconic legacy to life in Dubai, transforming contemporary urban living with a fresh perspective on luxury and exclusivity.

As the exclusive master agent, Devmark said it is proud to bring this prestigious project to market, offering discerning buyers a unique opportunity to invest in one of Dubai’s most anticipated residential developments.

In collaboration with GHM, the revered custodians of The Chedi’s illustrious heritage, The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai represents a distinguished addition to an acclaimed portfolio of global landmarks, it stated.

According to Devmark, these homes feature villa-sized layouts, including 3.2-m-high ceilings, discreet private entrances, and expansive terraces offering uninterrupted panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. Every residence has been meticulously designed with interiors featuring premium finishes, ensuring a balance of functionality and modern elegance.

Bathrooms are designed as spa-like retreats, boasting smart shower systems and high-end fixtures. Duplexes and penthouses elevate villa-style living to the sky, offering vast social terraces, private plunge pools, and serene retreats across multiple levels, it stated.

The development also incorporates additional smart living features, including biometric access, energy monitoring systems, and automated lighting and acoustic settings, it added.

Mahesh Kalwani, Vice Chair of Al Seeb Real Estate Development, said: "We are thrilled to launch The Chedi Private Residences, a remarkable brand with an established rich heritage. We understand the growing appetite for branded residences and are fully committed to delivering a product that surpasses expectations in terms of luxury, design, and service."

"“Collaborating with Devmark has been integral to this journey. Their unmatched expertise in successfully launching branded residences to the market, backed by an impressive track record, makes them the perfect partner for bringing this iconic project to life," he noted.

Accrding to him, The Chedi Private Residences serves as a sanctuary, offering a comprehensive suite of world-class amenities that elevate daily living.

"Upon arrival, residents are welcomed into a luxurious lobby lounge opening onto landscaped gardens and a signature restaurant. At the heart of the development is a stunning 60-metre lagoon-style pool surrounded by lush greenery, sunbeds, and private cabanas, ensuring leisure moments for all ages. The rooftop infinity pool presents a mesmerising vantage point for residents to enjoy Dubai’s iconic skyline," he noted.

The Chedi Private Residences offers extensive personalised services, from 24-hour concierge support and butler assistance to tailored ‘away-from-home’ packages, ensuring every detail is attended to, he added.

Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark, said: "We are excited to partner with Al Seeb to introduce The Chedi Private Residences, a truly exceptional branded residential development. This project stands apart in the market, offering residents and buyers unparalleled amenities and bespoke services that redefine luxury living."

"The demand for hospitality-led branded residences is at an all-time high, and we are confident in leveraging our extensive knowledge, research and expertise in this sector to ensure the project’s successful sales and market positioning. With its extraordinary features and prime location, The Chedi Private Residences also represents an outstanding investment opportunity for discerning buyers," he noted.

Aditya Jain, Vice President of Development, GHM, said: "We are thrilled to launch our first-ever standalone Chedi Private Residences, a landmark project that blends timeless elegance with modern luxury."

"This collaboration with Al Seeb has brought to life a residential experience that redefines exclusivity and sophistication, marking a defining milestone for both groups," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).