UAE - Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has launched Terrazzo Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai.

The company’s second project reflects its aim to create unique experiences and elevate community living.

Spread over two low-rise buildings housing one- to three-bedroom apartments, 60% of the property is allocated to open and green spaces, stated the developer.

All the thoughtfully curated features of Terrazzo come together to offer a unique and serene living experience, it added.

According to Taraf, the exquisite Terrazzo Residences incorporates high-end finishing and connects residences with the outdoors through spacious apartments of glass façades, an infinity pool and expansive terraces - inspiring the property’s name – to offer panoramic views of the adjacent community park that houses abundant greenery and numerous species of trees.

The property interiors including its terrazzo tiles finishing, blend well with the project’s outdoor amenities such as the cinema, gym, a dedicated yoga space, a barbeque area and a children’s playground, he stated.

The property is ideally located in one of Dubai’s most popular communities with convenient access to key motorways – Al Khail Road, Hessa Street and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and is just a 10-minute drive away from recreational locations and major attractions such as golf courses, Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island.

Yas Holding CEO Low Ping said: "Terrazzo Residences reflects our aim to create distinctive places that enable residents to build connections and realise their full potential."

"As a locally-headquartered company that is well connected to the community, we understand the market and are tapping into the demand for high-quality, inspirational residential properties that can elevate lifestyles, while presenting excellent investment opportunities," he added.

Taraf CEO Ahmad Shibel said: "With a clear intent to serve discerning customers, Taraf’s Terrazzo is a spacious and uniquely designed property with luxury finishing, which brings residents closer to nature with its green views and glass façade that ensures abundant light into the living spaces."

"Yet again, we are redefining curated environments with a nature-inspired property that creates a new standard in conte-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).