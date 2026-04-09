Sanzen, a real estate development company, has officially commenced works on Sukoon, an AED1.5 billion residential development in Sharjah, comprising 859 villas and townhouses across four phases.

The project introduces a different approach to residential design in the UAE, focusing on everyday wellbeing rather than occasional leisure.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, attended by Abdulaziz Al Sanad, Chairman of Sanzen; Amro Saleh, CEO and Founder of Sanzen; Mohammad Obaid Alshaali, Chairman of PTC; and Hesham Mustafa, Project Manager at PTC, the entity executing the first phase of the project, along with a number of officials.

The project’s facilities and services have been distributed throughout the entire community so that all are within a short distance from every home. In addition, a 3,000 square metres lagoon runs through the heart of the project, connecting its various parts and providing a daily path for walking and relaxation.

The first phase of the project, which includes 241 units, witnessed significant demand, resulting in a complete sell-out on the launch day, a clear indicator of the project’s appeal. The company aims to achieve sales of up to AED3 billion during the first year, supported by the interest of local and international investors, and reservations for the second phase of the project have been opened.

Amro Saleh stated, “When others pause, we move forward. Sukoon reflects our confidence in the UAE economy and real estate sector. We are not simply building homes — we are creating a new benchmark for integrated living.”