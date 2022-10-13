UAE - Sonder Holdings, a leading next-generation hospitality company, has opened its latest property in Dubai’s bustling Business Bay district, which, with about 400 units, is the largest in Sonder’s global portfolio.

Sonder Business Bay occupies a prime, central location, near the city’s biggest landmarks including Dubai Mall and the iconic Burj Khalifa, ideal for both business and leisure travellers.

The opening is in line with developments for Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, as Dubai gears up to receive football fans from across the world. With dedicated fan zones, entertainment and F&B being set up across the emirate, visitors will have easy access to catch the World Cup action from Sonder Business Bay. The property is also just 15 minutes by car from Dubai International Airport.

The property features thoughtfully designed serviced apartments, welcoming visitors who are seeking longer, more intuitive stays that meet their evolving travel needs. Combining comfort and style, units range in size from studios to spacious 3-bedrooms with fully equipped kitchens and separate areas for living and sleeping. This enables guests to settle into a ‘home away from home’ environment.

Offering stunning skyline and Dubai canal views, the 35-storey building provides contemporary living options, with amenities including a stylish and expansive lobby and lounge space, a swimming pool surrounded by cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness centre and allocated parking. Guests are promised great dining experiences at the property’s casual dining outlet, expected to launch later this year, with a luxurious spa and business centre set to open later in 2023.

To celebrate the opening of Sonder Business Bay, guests can enjoy a special opening offer when they book and stay until December 15, 2022, using discount code DUBAIBAY10 which is valid until November 15. The offer includes an extra 10% off stays at Sonder Business Bay in addition to the standard 15% discount available when guests book directly on Sonder.com.

The new property joins the existing 465 units Sonder operates at its two other locations in Dubai. Sonder JBR The Walk opened in late 2019, and was joined by Sonder Downtown Towers in 2021. These locations offer serviced apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in prime locations, with on-site amenities including a swimming pool and fitness room at each property.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).