Leading UAE developer Sobha Realty has announced the launch of its second residential cluster within its landmark Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty masterplan; a transformative $20 billion coastal destination that is redefining the urban and architectural landscape of Umm Al Quwain.

The Sobha AquaCrest is a five-tower cluster featuring one- to three-bed apartments and duplexes which is set for handover by June 2029.

Spanning 25 million square feet, Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty stands among the most ambitious coastal masterplans in the Northern Emirates, featuring seven kilometers of uninterrupted beachfront and a total coastline of eleven kilometers.

Upon completion, it will accommodate over 150,000 residents and offer a blend of luxury residences, marinas, retail boulevards, offices, hospitality, and leisure zones, all designed to elevate beachfront living through sustainable urban design and timeless craftsmanship, said the developer.

Blending contemporary design with coastal tranquility, the cluster embodies Sobha Realty’s signature precision and attention to detail, it stated.

On the launch, Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: "Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty is envisioned as a new urban landmark; a vibrant, self-contained city that seamlessly integrates modern design, sustainability, and coastal beauty."

"Sobha AquaCrest marks the next chapter in this vision, bringing together architectural excellence and beachfront serenity to create a truly distinctive community," he stated.

Each residence, he said, integrates advanced sustainability features, including double-glazed façades for superior heat and sound insulation, energy-efficient HVAC systems, district cooling for reduced power consumption, EV charging stations, and the use of eco-friendly materials that contribute to a healthier living environment.

More than half of the Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty masterplan is dedicated to open and green spaces, creating a harmonious balance between nature and modernity.

Landscaped parks, jogging tracks, and beach promenades will be interwoven throughout the community, encouraging active and connected lifestyles, said Alfred.

The masterplan is also conceived as a next-generation mobility hub, with future provisions for air and water taxis, enabling seamless, sustainable connectivity across the emirate, he added.

According to Sobha Realty, sustainability remains the foundation of its long-term vision for the Northern Emirates. Both Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty and Sobha Siniya Island reflect a shared commitment to eco-sensitive development, marine conservation and responsible coastal planning.

Sobha Siniya Island alone dedicates 60% of its total area to protected green zones, mangroves, and open natural habitats.

As Sobha Realty expands its presence beyond Dubai, the brand continues to strengthen its legacy as one of the UAE’s most trusted names in real estate; a developer whose craftsmanship, foresight, and integrity continue to set new benchmarks in the industry, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

