Egypt - Sky Real Estate, a subsidiary of Sky Investments, and Innovo Group, specializing in engineering consultancy, design, and sustainability systems, have jointly introduced Sky Innovo Developments—a real estate enterprise focused on crafting sustainable residential and commercial projects.

The inaugural venture, Park St. Edition, marks the company’s entry into the Egyptian real estate market. Situated in New Cairo, this mixed-use complex sets a benchmark for modern development. Covering an impressive 20,000 square meters, with a built-up area of 65,000 square meters, the project represents a significant investment of approximately EGP 10bn.

Ayman Hussein, Chairperson of Sky Investments (the parent company of Sky Real Estate), emphasized the importance of partnering with industry leaders like Innovo Group. Their collaboration aims to deliver outstanding projects that cater to customer requirements while positively contributing to society.

Bishoy Azmi, President of Innovo Group, expressed confidence in the partnership’s potential to significantly advance their shared objectives. He highlighted the track record of both companies in real estate development and underscored their commitment to making a substantial impact on Egypt’s real estate landscape, positioning it prominently on the global stage.

The Park St. project integrates residential, commercial, and administrative structures, fostering a holistic environment that promotes the well-being of its inhabitants. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, Park St. Edition incorporates renewable energy sources, energy-efficient lighting, appliances, and waste management systems.

